US Bancorp DE Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,835,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

CUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

