IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $13,068,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $131.32 and a 52 week high of $207.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.08.

