Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.25 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

