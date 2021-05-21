Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $67.08 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.