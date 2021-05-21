Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 12,784 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

