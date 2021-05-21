Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$1,660,010.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470.

Geoffrey Peters Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 4 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$34.04.

TSE K opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$13.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.82.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

