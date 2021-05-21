Philip Seth Saunders Sells 31,090 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

