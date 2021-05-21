Comerica Bank Sells 4,011 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nielsen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

