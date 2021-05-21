Comerica Bank Grows Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of HNI worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

HNI opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $45.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. HNI’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

