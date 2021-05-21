Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

