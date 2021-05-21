Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $199,493,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

