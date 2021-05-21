Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.97 ($39.97).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.13 ($41.33) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

