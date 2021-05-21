Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €9.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FRA PBB opened at €9.90 ($11.64) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

