Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.35 ($59.24).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.00.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.