Warburg Research Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €79.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KWS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

Shares of KWS opened at €79.50 ($93.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €52.70 ($62.00) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.70.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

