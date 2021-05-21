iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 436,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

