Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $103.24.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.