Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Fluor worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

FLR opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.