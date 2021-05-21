Comerica Bank Sells 1,856 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 475.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 117,011 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

