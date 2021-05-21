Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.