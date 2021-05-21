Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.