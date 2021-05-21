Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

