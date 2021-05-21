Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 318 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

