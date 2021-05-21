Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $437,000 in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $74.60 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.