Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

