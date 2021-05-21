State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCM stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

