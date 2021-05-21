Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $135,904. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.