Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Acumen Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$48.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

