Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells $2,219,299.60 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $100.59 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $4,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

