Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €88.10 ($103.65) on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.92.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

