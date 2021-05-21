Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA CS opened at €22.38 ($26.32) on Monday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.71.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

