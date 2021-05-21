Warburg Research Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($49.42).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.53 ($40.62) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

