Warburg Research Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($49.42).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.53 ($40.62) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

