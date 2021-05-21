Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Sells 105,138 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Magnite stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

