State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Li Auto by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,427 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Li Auto by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,461,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

NASDAQ LI opened at $20.27 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.