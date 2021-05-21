State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,831 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,334 shares of company stock worth $7,235,250. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

