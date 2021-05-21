State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of bluebird bio worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

