State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,875 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,671.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

