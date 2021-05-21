Richard G. Kyle Sells 37,635 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TKR opened at $85.91 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

