Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

