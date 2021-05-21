Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

SAWLF stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

