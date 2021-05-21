SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $27.65 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

