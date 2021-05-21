The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

