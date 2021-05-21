Head to Head Contrast: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Harvest Capital Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 4.42 -$1.21 million $0.63 14.90

Detwiler Fenton Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harvest Capital Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit -41.84% 5.12% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.13%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.