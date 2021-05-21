Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

SXYAY opened at $31.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. Sika has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

