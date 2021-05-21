Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $65.22, but opened at $61.56. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,083 shares of company stock worth $24,608,744 in the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

