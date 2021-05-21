Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,754 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $91,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $41,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $279.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $178.00 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

