Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 780 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.92% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $92,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

