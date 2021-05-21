DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.