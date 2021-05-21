C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $88,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

