Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,393,109 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.10% of Callaway Golf worth $92,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

ELY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

